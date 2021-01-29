HAMMOND, Ill. (WAND) - There might be a connection between a deadly Hammond shooting and a series of recent thefts, police believe.
The body of Michael Brown, 64, was found at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in his Hammond garage. He died from a gunshot wound.
According to The News-Gazette, Piatt County Sheriff David Hunt has said authorities do not think the suspects were local. Hunt said authorities are working with multiple agencies to learn who might be involved in Brown's homicide.
The thefts in question are not isolated to Hammond. According to Hunt, Brown's death was the only one of the possibly connected thefts that ended up causing someone's death. He believes Brown may have surprised the people responsible.
“It was a random stop as far as the town being selected, but Hammond was not an isolated incident," Hunt said. "There were other towns involved with small car burglaries and shed burglaries, things like that."
According to Hunt, the people responsible were stealing from cars, garages and sheds, but were not going into homes.
In regard to the shooting, police are searching for a gray 2017 Ford F1590 with a B Truck license plate reading "101 DN." Authorities believe the vehicle was stolen in Moultrie County and used in Hammond. Anyone who sees the truck should call 911 but avoid approaching it.
People in the Hammond area are asked to look at security camera footage they might have from Monday night to Tuesday morning. Suspicious findings should be reported to the Piatt County Sheriff's Office.
