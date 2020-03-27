URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A home invasion suspect is accused of beating a man after entering his home.
Investigators said it happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, when 24-year-old Devon Todd of Fisher went into an apartment in the 2000 block of Mahomet's Middletown Drive through an unlocked door. He's accused of hitting the victim in the face, The News-Gazette reports.
According to the victim, Todd told him "you are never going to do this to my friends again" and hit him until he became unconscious. At one point, the victim said Todd attempted to hit him with a vodka bottle and missed.
The victim had a broken nose as a result.
Todd was discovered trying to hide in a close at a Mahomet home along Du Page Street. Authorities said Todd admitted to visiting the victim's home but didn't admit to hitting the suspect until deputies took him to the county jail.
Todd admitted to a history of hitting people with a hammer, authorities said.
The newspaper reports Todd was involved in road rage that led to physical fighting in January 2015, when he and his father became angry when they thought someone cut them off. This happened on North Neil Street in Champaign.
There was pushing, shoving and punches. At one point, Todd hit the victim of that fight in the face with a hammer. He was convicted to a reduced misdemeanor battery in that case in 2016.
For the latest alleged crime, Todd is charged with a Class X felony count of home invasion and misdemeanor battery. He could spend six to 30 years behind bars if found guilty of the home invasion.
He has past convictions on his record for retail theft, battery, criminal damage to property and theft with a prior theft.
Todd's bond is set at $7,500. Judge Tom Difanis told him to be in court on May 19.