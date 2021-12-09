SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Human remains were discovered in a load of trash delivered to a Springfield facility, authorities said.
The Sangamon County Sheriffs Office said Waste Management staff reported the discovery of possible human remains when the load of trash was delivered. At about 10:18 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the facility, located at 300 E. Ash St.
Detectives and the Sangamon County Coroner's Office removed the debris and found remains of a middle-aged white male. He could not immediately be identified and a cause of death could not immediately be determined.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office and Sangamon County Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate.
