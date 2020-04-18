CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Champaign.
At approximately 4:45 p.m. the Champaign County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2700 block of Dale Dr.
Upon arrival, police found a man with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Carle Hospital for further medical treatment.
If anyone has information regarding the shooting or suspect information they’re encouraged to contact the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office @ 217-384-1213 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers @ 217-373-TIPS or text CCTIP plus the information to CRIMES (274637).