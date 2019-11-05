DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Four people accused of involvement in burglarizing two Decatur homes are in Macon County custody.
At 10:29 p.m. Sunday, deputies said alarms were activated at 4730 and 4802 Gun Club Road. They responded to the area and found three people sitting in a blue 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, which they said belongs to 30-year-old Matthew G. Leach, as it was parked around the corner on Christmas Tree Lane with no lights on.
According to sworn statements, Leach had forced entry to the back door of both homes and ransacked them. Deputies said he caused $1,000 of damage to the doors and stole items including antique family heirlooms.
Deputies said they found items believed to have come from the residences in the rear truck bed of Leach's Silverado.
The three people in the truck included 28-year-old Allister D. Billingsley, 28-year-old Ashlee P. Garrett and 18-year-old Jessie C. Prater, deputies said. Statements said they dropped off Leach before the burglaries occurred.
One of the suspects told deputies Leach had repeatedly driven by the homes in the previous week before the burglaries. When deputies arrived at the scene on Sunday, they said he admitted to hiding in a nearby ditch while the other suspects waited in the Silverado.
Investigators said they search Billingsley and found a crack pipe in his pocket, along with .6 grams of meth in a baggie located in his left tennis shoe. They said it was determined Grarrett was the driver and had a suspended license dating to June 2017.
Deputies arrested Leach after 9 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Forest Parkway. He faces two charges of criminal damage to property, a residential burglary count and another two for possession of stolen property.
Billingsley faces counts of meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and residential burglary. Garrett and Prater both face residential burglary charges, while Garrett faces a count of driving on a suspended license and Prater has a domestic battery charge.
Bail for each suspect is $15,000 in Macon County.