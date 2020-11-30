ATHENS, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities warned the public against airsoft guns that look like real weapons after seizing one of them Monday.
According to the Menard County Sheriff's Office, Athens police responded to a reported disturbance where someone allegedly displayed a firearm. Police found the suspects and confiscated the weapon. Menard County deputies assisted at the scene.
The airsoft gun had the appearance of a real gun and had what appeared to be live ammunition in the magazine, which turned out to be fake. Authorities said these types of items presented a "very serious safety issue."
"When officers/deputies arrive on a scene they are often faced with split-second decisions," deputies said. "Imagine an officer/deputy being faced with an individual possessing the weapon shown below. Please don’t turn an already difficult situation into a terrible one by carrying or possessing items like this. Something like this could have easily turned into a tragedy."
Athens police are continuing to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.