DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The DeWitt County Sheriff's Office trying to find the man in the attached photo after a rash of burglaries.
It is not known whether the man is connected to the crimes, but deputies want to talk to him.
2 businesses, a vacant home, and ten vehicles were burglarized early in the morning Monday. Two vehicles were also stolen.
The burglar was injured in one of the burglaries and left blood at the scene. There were also trace amounts of blood at the scene of the vehicle burglaries.
The attached photo was captured from video surveillance at one of the businesses that was burglarized.
If you know who this person is call the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office at 217-935-3196.