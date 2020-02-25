FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – A man is accused of exposing himself to a worker at Von Maur in Forsyth.
Macon County deputies said it happened after 5 p.m. Monday, when 28-year-old Lasiwon S. Swarn asked a female associate in the store to give her opinion of the jeans, blue hoodie and brown belt he had tried on. They said he “spun around” to show her his outfit when she came to where he was in the dressing rooms and pulled his pants down.
The associate then hurried away from the dressing room.
Swarn could be seen leaving the store with the clothes, sworn statements said, and was caught Monday night when deputies found him eating at Texas Roadhouse on U.S. Route 51.
He’s facing preliminary charges of public indecency, disorderly conduct and retail theft. His bail is set at $15,000 in Macon County.