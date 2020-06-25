URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of yelling at an Amazon delivery driver and making references to her race faces a hate crime charge.
According to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, a Black female driver called deputies at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the Farm and Fleet parking lot, located at 2701 N. Cunningham Ave. in Urbana. She told authorities she was at the nearby Loral Trailer Park when it happened, The News-Gazette said.
Two people had yelled at her to slow down, deputies said, and after she turned around at a cul-de-sac and passed the men, authorities said 30-year-old Shannon Erhardt ran after her van while punching and kicking it.
He's accused of then opening the driver's door and yelling a racial remark at her before she left.
Erhardt's charge is a Class 4 felony count. He could face penalties from up to 30 months of probation to one to three years in prison if found guilty.
He posted bond and is out of custody. He is required to be in court Thursday and is not allowed to have contact with the victim. After requesting it, Erhardt will be in court for a probable-cause hearing on July 22.
The public defender's office was appointed to represent the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.