DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man found with a stolen vehicle in Decatur had meth with him, deputies said.
Deputies said they talked with 34-year-old Lael D. Zeigler before 4 p.m. Wednesday, when a pickup truck he was driving was stopped with no lights on in the southbound lane of Main Street at Cerro Gordo Street. He told deputies the Ford F-150’s battery had died after he ran out of gas.
Deputies ran the vehicle’s registration and found it was confirmed to be stolen in Macon County. They arrested Zeigler after they discovered he had a suspended driver’s license, sworn statements said.
Statements said Zeigler told investigators he had borrowed the truck from another person, then added that everything in it was his. When deputies searched the vehicle, they said they found two syringes containing a liquid that tested positive for meth, a glass meth smoking pipe, a metal “hitter” pipe and a prescription for a different person containing lorazepam, which is a controlled substance.
Zeigler faces charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license. His bail is set at $20,000 in Macon County.