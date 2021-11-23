SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of grabbing an elderly woman by the neck is behind bars in Shelby County.
Tyler A. Newlin of Strasburg is charged with two counts of aggravated battery against a person 60 years or older (Class 3 felony) and two charges of domestic battery with a prior conviction (Class 3 felony).
Authorities said Newlin caused bodily harm to the woman when he grabbed her.
Bail for Newlin is set at $100,000.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office was involved in the investigation that led to Newlin's arrest.
