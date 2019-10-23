MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A man who had a teenage girl send him sexually explicit pictures is facing a child pornography charge.
Authorities said they began investigating earlier in October, when the father noticed his daughter had been communicating with a 19-year-old man. Deputies said Levi J. Goodman was that person, and that he had repeatedly requested pictures and videos from the victim.
The pictures were sent through texts, KIK and Instagram, deputies said.
Sworn statements said a deputy took control of the victim’s cell phone after meeting with her father and, while pretending to be her, communicated with Goodman. He arranged a meeting with the suspect at Hickory Point Mall, where authorities took Goodman into custody Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies said Goodman admitted to knowing the victim was 13 and in eighth grade. They said he also admitted to receiving videos of the teen performing a sexual act and pictures of her with no clothing on.
He admitted to showing some of the pornography to his roommate, statements said.
Goodman is charged with possessing child pornography and grooming. Authorities set his bail at $100,000 in Macon County.