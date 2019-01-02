MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A man caught with meth in his car is facing charges.
In a sworn statement, deputies describe stopping driver Christopher Wilson, 39, and finding drugs. They say the traffic stop happened after 8 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Route 51 and Barnett Avenue, when a search revealed over 4.5 ounces of meth, a scale and a .38-caliber revolver. Wilson was stopped because he didn’t have a rear registration light and didn’t use his turn signal, deputies say.
The statement says the meth is valued at about $13,500.
Wilson is charged with meth possession and manufacture/delivery of the drug, along with charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and armed violence. He is behind bars in the Macon County Jail with bond set at $200,000.