DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Macon County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing Sunday afternoon.
Deputies say the man stabbed himself several times, had the woman he was with call 911 to take the blame, then stabbed her in the neck.
According to deputies at approximately 12:26 p.m. deputies were sent to the 2100 block of West Pershing Road in response to a 911 call from a female stating that she had stabbed her husband.
Deputies arrived on the scene and took immediate action after they observed a male in the residence kneeling over the female who had a knife protruding from her neck.
Deputies immediately preformed first aid on the woman. The Sheriff's department says the deputies actions were instrumental in savings the woman’s life.
After further investigation police learned that the male had stabbed himself repeatedly in an effort to place the blame on his wife and forced her to make the 911 call. He then told the female he was going to kill her and stabbed her in the neck.
Both individuals were transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital.
The female was treated for her extensive wounds and remains in critical care.
Allen Dixson, 71, was identified as the man involved in the incident.
Dixson was treated for his injuries and is now in the custody of Macon County Sheriff’s Office.
He was charged with attempted murder. His bail is set at $500,000 in Macon County.
The investigation remains ongoing.
