FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of throwing something at a woman’s car and threatening her with a tire iron is behind bars in Macon County.
Deputies said Javon A. Hardy, 19, and the woman went to Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth on Jan. 25, where they visited Ross Dress for Less. The two began arguing before Hardy took the keys out of the woman’s hand, according to sworn statements.
The documents said the woman then left the store and called her mother to come get her. She arrived and the victim sat down in the front passenger seat.
Hardy is accused of then approaching that car with a tire iron while yelling loudly and acting aggressively. He threw a socket flange at the car while outside of the passenger door, deputies said, causing the passenger window to shatter and leaving the woman with minor cuts on her wrist. They said he then hit the windshield repeatedly with the tire iron.
Authorities said Hardy then stole the car he arrived at the mall in before sending texts that evening, which according to statements said “I’m so far gone nobody gone find me, (you) lucky I ain’t drive in the lake” and “y’all finna be homeless watch this”.
Deputies said Hardy later called into dispatch and told them where they could find the car, which was parked in an alley around Wabash Crossing.
The suspect is charged with aggravated assault, domestic battery, theft and criminal damage to property of over $300. Statements said he was recently arrested twice, including one by Decatur police for domestic battery.
His bail is set at $5,000 in Macon County.