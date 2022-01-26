FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - A group home resident accused of trying to kill other residents has been arrested.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Carson Hagood attacked three other residents of Hickory Point Terrace in Forsyth early Wednesday morning with his hands and feet. All of the victims went to Decatur Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Two were later transferred to a Springfield hospital with injuries categorized as life-threatening. The victim still at DMH is in stable condition Wednesday afternoon.
The female victims range in age from 47 to 58 years old.
Detectives with the sheriff's office are investigating. Additional charges against Hagood may come after the Macon County state's attorney reviews available information.
Hagood is in Macon County custody Wednesday after he was arrested on three counts of attempted murder. His bond is set at $2 million.
