IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office said the man wanted for sexually assaulting someone on an Amtak train is in custody.
Joel T. Smith, 33, of Michigan was located in Gilman late Thursday night.
According to the Iroquois County Sheriff's Office, Smith was wanted for a reported sexual assault that occurred on an Amtrak train Wednesday, Sept. 15. According to Deputies, a juvenile female reported she had been sexually assaulted by Smith.
Smith was last seen on foot running northeast towards Rt. 24 from Gilman Train Station. The sheriff's office said, authorities responded to the K&H parking lot in Gilman reference to the sighting of Smith.
Security video from inside K&H confirmed he was there.
Law enforcement officers from throughout Central Illinois responded to the scene, where a massive search was conducted. In addition to state and local agencies, the Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and ILEAS, the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System. In all, more than 75 police officers converged on the scene, the department added.
Iroquois County school cancels classes due to search
An Arrest Warrant was issued Smith’s charging him with Criminal Sexual Assault, bond was set at $2 million dollars. As of 11:14 p.m. Thursday, Smith was taken into custody, according to the department.
No further details are being released.
