MACON, Ill. (WAND) – A man was arrested after deputies said they found him with drugs and money.
Authorities said they stopped 27-year-old Dimonte L. Vinson, who was driving a white Lincoln SUV, for speeding Thursday night along U.S. 51 in Macon. They said a strong marijuana odor was coming from the vehicle.
A search revealed a jar of marijuana with individually wrapped buds and a pill bottle in the back seat containing multiple types of pills, deputies said. They added Vinson also had a scale in the car and about $4,000 in cash.
Several of the pills found were Xanax and hydrocodone, according to sworn statements.
Vinson is charged with two drug-related counts. He was released from the Macon County Jail on Friday afternoon after posting a $2,500 bond payment.