NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND) – A man who hit another man with a metal chair during a fight was arrested, deputies said.
A sworn statement said the victim in the attack was involved in a verbal argument during the day Wednesday. At that time, deputies said someone threatened the victim and told him he would send someone to where he lives to beat him up.
Someone showed up that evening to the victim’s home in Niantic, deputies said, and told him he wanted to fight him because of the “disrespectful” way he talked to his wife earlier. They said the victim told the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Michael B. Lowe, to get off his property before Lowe grabbed him with both hands and threw him down the steps.
Statements said the two men started punching each other before Lowe picked up a metal chair and hit the victim on the head, causing a large cut to his eyelid. Deputies said Lowe told them the victim cut him in the stomach and arm with a knife, but the victim denied using a knife and believed sharp aluminum siding on the ground caused Lowe’s cuts as the men rolled around in the fight.
Lowe is facing an aggravated battery charge. He is out of Macon County custody Thursday after posting a $750 bond payment.