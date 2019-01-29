PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies are searching for a woman charged with escaping after they say she didn’t show up to start a jail sentence.
Bement woman Jeanette Sebens, 33, pleaded guilty to unlawful delivery of methamphetamine on Jan. 25. She was then sentenced to 8 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Deputies say they gave her a delay to start her time in jail, but she did not arrive by the required time of 1 p.m. Monday.
Deputies say she and her 18-month-old child are believed to be on the run. They added an escape charge, a Class 3 felony count that could mean a mandatory consecutive term of another 2-5 years in prison or as much as 30 months of probation if she’s found guilty.
The U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement and working together to find Sebens.
Police also arrested two other Bement people, identified as 31-year-old Andrew Swaim and 32-year-old Crystal Swaim, in the same Piatt County investigation. Both people are in custody and waiting for trial. They face counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, which is a Class 1 felony.
Deputies say anyone with information about illegal drugs should contact Task Force 6 online here.