DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A second person accused of sending coloring book pages laced with meth to a person in jail is in custody.
Rebecca J. Arndt, 21, who deputies say is the niece of 36-year-old Macon County Jail inmate Damien Mcclure, was arrested after law enforcement interviewed her on May 10. Sworn statements say she admitted to sending him meth-laced letters three times, including one that jail staff seized on April 8 that was addressed to "Unkle Damo".
In late March, Macon County investigators say they learned Mcclure had sold pieces of coloring book pages mailed to him to other inmates for money. He’s accused of having those inmates send him money through the jail’s “Gift Card System”.
Deputies first seized a piece of the paper on March 28 and discovered it tested positive for meth, leading to the investigation.
According to statements, Mcclure made phone calls in March and April to 46-year-old Tammy L. Leigh and Arndt. Deputies say he talked to a family member of Arndt on March 24 and asked “could we add a little more than last time”. She said she would tell “Becca” to “add more” if she “wasn’t done”. In a phone call on March 28, deputies say he talked to the same family member and told them “tell my niece very good job and I’ll be writing her back soon”.
Mcclure is also accused of telling Leigh in an April 9 phone call to “perfect the method” because he was just sentenced to eight years in prison for an armed habitual criminal charge. Leigh has been in custody since April 24, when deputies say she admitted to sending meth-soaked “cards” to McClure multiple times.
As WAND-TV previously reported, Mcclure and Leigh are both charged with calculated criminal drug conspiracy, manufacture/delivery of meth and possessing contraband in a penal institution.
Arndt faces the same charges. She is out of jail after posting 10 percent of her $25,000 bond on Sunday.