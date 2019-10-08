DALTON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Route 121 in Macon County.
The crash closed all of Route 121 on Tuesday afternoon for about four hours, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department.
Officials responded to RT. 121 and 85th Street around 3 p.m. for an accident with injuries that involved a motorcycle and car. In a Tuesday night press release, deputies said the 57-year-old Springfield motorcyclist was heading southbound on 121 when he moved over the center line and hit a vehicle towing a boat, as well as a second vehicle.
The name of the victim has not been released pending the notification of his family. He was the only person injured.
The Macon County Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.
Check back at WANDTV.com for updates as they become available.