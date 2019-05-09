DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say several types of drugs, including mushrooms, were found in a man’s backpack after a traffic stop.
Sworn statements say law enforcement stopped a Ford F-150 with 22-year-old Alexander Watts behind the wheel before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies say they watched him drive over the center line on U.S. Route 36 near Moffett Lane in Decatur.
A deputy noticed a clear bag partially inside of a camouflage backpack that appeared to have a drug in it, sworn statements say. Documents say there were 1.8 ounces of mushrooms in that bag. Other bags deputies say they seized contained just below 3 ounces of cannabis and about 5.3 ounces of packaged THC oil.
Other items in the backpack included a digital scale and clear plastic sandwich bags, deputies say.
Watts is charged with driving under the influence after statements say he failed a sobriety test. Other charges include several manufacture/delivery drug counts, improper traffic lane usage and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $50,000 in Macon County.