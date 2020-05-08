MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Responders are on the scene of a crash early Friday in Macon County.
The crash happened in the area of Route 48 and East County Line Road, deputies said, which is just west of Cisco. Authorities with the Macon County Sheriff's Office are on the scene.
WAND-TV has a crew in the area and will update this story as details are released.
deputies out at crash
Route 48 East County Line Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.