WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WAND) – The iconic Wienermobile was seen pulled over by deputies in Wisconsin, according to a Facebook post.
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook saying the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was pulled over for a moving violation. The driver was given a warning for not following the “Move Over Law.”
The law requires drivers to move over when an emergency vehicle is pulled over for an emergency with their lights on. If a safe lane change is not possible you are required to slow down to ensure the safety of those working the scene. In Illinois it’s known as “Scotts Law.”
"One of the most dangerous places for emergency responders and maintenance personnel is along the side of the road," the sheriff's department wrote on Facebook. "Each year hundreds of these hard working men and women are injured or killed by passing motorists while working along the nation’s highways."