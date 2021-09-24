DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Niantic man accused of sexually abusing a teenage child, with crimes dating back to when she was a young girl, has been arrested.
Bryan P. Antal, 36, is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing the victim, with the majority of sexual acts happening in his home. The investigation into alleged crimes committed by Antal began in October of 2020, Macon County deputies said, when another minor said Antal had inappropriately touched them two years before that time.
The investigation led deputies to the teenage victim, who said Antal repeatedly involved her in sexual acts and bribed her with food.
Deputies said Antal is a registered violent offender against youth with registration at a Niantic address. He was arrested Thursday and faces preliminary charges of criminal sexual abuse and aggravated criminal sexual assault.
Antal's bond is set at $500,000 in Macon County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.