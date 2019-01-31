GALESBURG, Ill. (WAND) – Authorities say they found pounds of cannabis in a man’s luggage.
KSDK reports deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office stopped 21-year-old Dylan Patrick when he left a California Zephyr train. They say K9 “Glock” found just over 17 pounds of cannabis, money and 5 ounces of cannabis wax after alerting to the drugs on a free-air sniff.
The street value of the drugs is about $68,000.
Patrick is from Middletown, Ohio. He’s facing charges of cannabis trafficking and manufacture/delivery of cannabis.
Deputies in Knox County have used K9’s Glock and Juri to find and confiscate over 44 pounds of marijuana and about 5 ounces of cannabis wax in two weeks, KSDK says.