DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man sent sexually explicit messages to a child on social media.
Jason Belman, 33, is charged with sending a series of Facebook messages to a child, which Macon County deputies say they were able to see screenshots of. Sworn statements say Belman made the child promise not to tell anyone and erase the messages.
Other messages said “lol well sex would be fun”, “you want to have sex with me or someone else” and “lol not anyone else”, according to deputies.
Belman faces charges of sexual exploitation of a child, indecent solicitation of a child and grooming. His bond is set at $100,000 in Macon County.