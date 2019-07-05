MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver lost control of an armored truck in heavy rain before it crashed, deputies say.
The New Century vehicle's back tires became slick at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Macon County Sheriff's office, and the driver lost control along Oakley Road before going into a ditch and hitting a power pole. The vehicle then rolled onto its roof.
The driver was unharmed in the crash, but a passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and complaints of head and neck pain.
Deputies say the crash was near the Ruch Road and Cerro Gordo Blacktop intersection, which is west of Cerro Gordo and east of Decatur.