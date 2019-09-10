SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect accused of stabbing a teen during an argument is behind bars.
Deputies said Travis Pocklington, 30, stabbed a 17-year-old teen on the night of Sept. 7. Law enforcement came to the 3200 block of Sangamon Avenue at 9:15 p.m. and found the teen trying to control bleeding in his abdomen with a towel.
Charges accuse the suspect of stabbing the victim in an argument over a motorcycle.
Pocklington is charged with aggravated battery/unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon in Sangamon County.