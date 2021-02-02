DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said they found a Christian County suspect in the attic of a Decatur church after he fled police.
Authorities said this happened after the Christian County Sheriff's Office contacted Blue Mound police in the search for Michael Ishmael., who was wanted in a domestic battery case. He was last seen heading toward Macon County.
Police said they found his vehicle on Route 48. Ishmael fled on foot near a Decatur intersection with Wyckles Road.
Authorities reported then finding an entryway at Bethlehem Presbyterian Church (4135 Mount Auburn Road) damaged. Deputies and U.S. Marshals then found him in the attic, per a press release.
Ishmael is now in Christian County custody.
