TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators say the driver involved in a horrific Taylorville crash stole the car from Rochester.
Sangamon County deputies say they received a call of a stolen vehicle - a 1997 red BMW convertible - at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The car crossed into Christian County and crashed in Taylorville, near the new Steak and Shake on Route 29.
The only car involved ended up wrapped around a telephone pole after striking it. The driver had non-life-threatening injuries and went to HSHS St. John's Hospital for treatment.
Investigators say they're unsure of the driver's identity at this time, but did confirm he is an adult male. No charges have been filed yet.
The suspect remains in the hospital Friday evening.
WAND News was sent dramatic photos showing the extent of the damage.