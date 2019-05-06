TALLULA, Ill. (WAND) – A standoff in which deputies say a man locked himself in a garage ended with an arrest.
A press release from law enforcement says it happened at about 5:30 p.m. on May 4, a deputy had stopped to help a citizen in the 100 block of Tallula's W. Green St. At that time, deputies say 41-year-old Charles Sebring approached the deputy while making threats and loudly cursing. He’s accused of then locking himself in a nearby garage and telling deputies he would shoot anyone who tried to come in.
Deputies say they checked records and found an active warrant for Sebring out of Sangamon County.
Assistance from Menard and Sangamon counties came to the scene to assist, along with the Sangamon/Menard County Crisis Negotiation Unit, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit and Petersburg police.
Deputies say Sebring continued to say he would hurt other people or himself. After more than six hours of negotiating, officers managed to get into the garage and arrest Sebring without incident.
Charges against Sebring are pending with the Menard County State’s Attorney’s Office. He is in Menard County custody.
“The Menard County Sheriff’s Office is very grateful for the peaceful ending and that no one was injured during this incident,” the press release said. “We would like to express our great appreciation to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, Petersburg Police Department, Menard County EMS, and the members of both the Crisis Negotiation Unit and Tactical Response Unit.”