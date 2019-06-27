EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A suspected drug dealer is behind bars in Edgar County.
County deputies say they had been investigating a house at 501 Milton St. in Paris for several weeks and discovered someone was selling meth there. They, along with Paris police, served a search warrant there at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday.
In the search, deputies say they found meth, meth packaging items, cash, paraphernalia and surveillance cameras. They arrested 35-year-old Matt K. Savard at the scene.
Savard is held in the Edgar County Jail, where he awaits formal charges.
“Thanks to all the tips called in by the community about suspicious activity,” deputies said in a Facebook post.