DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man accidentally shot a teen while a group of people were target shooting, deputies said.
A group of people were taking part in the activity Sunday in the back yard of a home, sworn statements said, when 22-year-old Devin M. Deremiah shot a 16-year-old teen. The teen was down range and setting up a target at the time, according to deputies, and Deremiah said he didn’t know the teen was in the down range area.
Decatur Memorial Hospital staff removed the bullet from the teen’s thigh and gave it to authorities.
Deremiah is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm. He has paid bail and is out of Macon County custody Monday afternoon.