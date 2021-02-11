COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An underage man was cited for drunk driving after he ran his truck into Lake Paradise early Thursday morning.
Deputies were called out to the area of County Road 150E at 270N around 1:30 a.m. for a truck with the lights still on halfway submerged in the lake.
No one was inside the vehicle.
Deputies said the driver and passenger had left the scene.
The truck was pulled from the lake.
Deputies later found the driver, 19-year-old Connor Alvis, and cited him for DUI, possessing and consuming liquor by a minor and improper lane usage.
The Coles County Sheriff's Office, Wabash Fire Department, Lincoln Fire Dive Team, and Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance all responded to the call.
