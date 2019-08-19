DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two people accused of working to sell "vape oil" in Decatur are behind bars.
Macon County deputies said they stopped a blue Volkswagen Sedan as it moved along North Water Street on the night of Aug. 16. They said they found Florida man Christian Crabill, 24, and New York woman Lauren Canarick, 21, in the vehicle.
K-9 Aldo alerted on the vehicle, deputies said, and a search revealed 842 THC "vape oil" cartridges. Authorities said the car also had hundreds of new and empty boxes for cartridges in it, along with packaging supplies. They said 55 of the cartridges were packaged for sale and tied together in 11 bundles of five boxes each.
Deputies said the car also just under 12 grams of cannabis found inside of a jar.
According to sworn statements, Crabill admitted to trafficking the drugs from Tampa, Fla., to Decatur and said this was the second time he had made the trip. Deputies said he told them he usually makes $15,000 for making the delivery. Authorities said Canarick admitted to helping drive and helping to string boxes together.
Both suspects are charged with manufacture/delivery of cannabis. They were each released from custody after posting bond Saturday afternoon.