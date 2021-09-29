FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - A road was closed Wednesday evening after a vehicle hit a power pole in Forsyth.
Macon County deputies said the crash occurred at U.S. 51 and Weaver Road. The crash left a power line and pole hanging down at the scene.
Weaver was closed in the area of the crash after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
It's unknown how many people were injured, but deputies said the injured person(s) had minor injuries and refused treatment.
Authorities responded to the area at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday.
