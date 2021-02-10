MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Menard County roads are becoming hazardous due to winter weather, deputies said Wednesday.
A Facebook post from the Menard County Sheriff's Office said roads in areas throughout the county are "becoming snow-covered and hazardous." Drivers are asked to use caution.
Authorities said extra time should be allowed for evening commutes in order to ensure safety.
