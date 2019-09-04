MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) – A woman accused of damaging property while holding a flag pole is facing charges.
Macon County deputies said they were called after 11 p.m. Monday to the area of Benton Road and John Drive in Mt. Zion, where they found 34-year-old Stephanie L. Cohen on the front porch of a home. They said she was holding a flag pole with an American flag and was repeatedly hitting the front door with it.
Deputies said Cohen seemed to be highly intoxicated and ignored multiple orders to put town the pole. She’s accused of then stepping toward deputies while still holding the pole before they used a stun gun. Authorities said they placed Cohen in an ambulance due to her intoxication level.
Cohen then freed her left hand from handcuffs and struck a paramedic several times in the face and arm, according to sworn statements.
The owner of the home wanted to file a complaint for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property against the suspect for damage to the front door, an American flag and a down spout. Cohen faces those charges, along with counts of battery, aggravated battery and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
Cohen is out of jail after posting a $500 bond payment Tuesday afternoon.