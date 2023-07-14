CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)– Deputy Chief Gary Gula has been appointed to serve as Interim Fire Chief for the Champaign Fire Department.
On Friday, City Manager Dorothy Ann David appointed Chief Gula, a 34-year veteran of the Champaign Fire Department, who currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Operations.
“I want to thank Deputy Chief Gula for agreeing to fill this important leadership role for our Fire Department,” said Champaign City Manager Dorothy Ann David. “Chief Gulais an exceptional leader and a long tenured member of the Champaign Fire Department. He has faithfully served the City of Champaign and our residents his entire career and I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead the Champaign Fire Department during this period of transition.”
Interim Chief Gula added, “It is my honor to lead this highly skilled organization and to continue my service to Champaign’s residents. I appreciate the confidence and support of the City Manager, and I look forward to advancing the City Council’s vision and commitment to serving the public while supporting the hard-working professionals of the Champaign Fire Department.”
Interim Chief Gula began his firefighting career with the Champaign Fire Department in 1989. Throughout his time with the department he has served as a Firefighter, Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief of Training, and Deputy Chief of Operations.
In 1995, Gula became an instructor for the Illinois Fire Service Institute, where he was able to pass along what he has learned to more than 50 academies of firefighting recruits.
Prior to entering the fire service, Gula served in the United States Army from 1984-1987. Following his time in the Army, he attended Parkland College and the University of Illinois Fire Service Institute.
Interim Chief Gula is replacing former Chief Gary Ludwig who earlier today submitted his resignation from the Champaign Fire Department, citing family medical reasons.
Ludwig’s resignation was effective immediately. He served in that position since 2014.
City Manager Dorothy Ann David will conduct a search to find a new Fire Chief as soon as possible.
