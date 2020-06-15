EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A deputy who saved a person's life in March was recognized for his efforts Monday.
Deputy Doug Bierman responded to an unresponsive person on March 23 and administered medical intervention techniques. The person then made a full recovery.
For his actions, Bierman received the Sheriff's Office Distinguished Lifesaving Award.
"Deputy Bierman is a well-respected and crucial part of our team, and we feel his actions represent the best our sheriff's office has to offer our community," Chief Deputy Paul Kuhns said.
Bierman's recognition came at Monday's Effingham County Board meeting.
