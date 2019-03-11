MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The widow of fallen Deputy Jacob Keltner made her emotions known in a heartfelt letter made public Monday.
Becki Keltner said the love story between her and Jacob – a “cop’s cop”, as she called him – began when the two met at Western Illinois University. They graduated in January 2004 and married in 2007 before having two boys in the coming years.
Becki said Jacob was a great father. The night before he was shot down while serving an arrest warrant, she said he was playing catch with their sons to get them ready for little league. The family had a great relationship, complete with family movie nights, summers by the pool and “boy’s nights” between a father and his children.
When it came to her own relationship with her husband, Becki said she and Jacob loved each other fiercely.
“He was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan with me, and we almost died watching the 2016 World Series together,” she said. “He loved adventure. He would try anything – bungee-jumping, zip lining, white-water rafting and more with a huge smile on his face. Some of those he made me do with him, and he would hold my hand the whole time. He was brave and he made me braver.”
When the call came earlier in March that the man she loved was gone, Becki said she felt awful for her sons.
“Telling my children he was taken from us was the worst moment of my life,” she said. “They are innocent and pure and certainly do not deserve this. They will never know their daddy like they deserve.”
While dealing with grief has been a challenge, Becki said she has noticed an outpouring of community support.
“I see you,” she said. “You are good just like my husband was. I will keep that in my heart forever.”
In the aftermath of tragedy, Becki said she was one wish: a world where people no longer hate each other.
“We need to accept and thrive on our differences,” the letter said at the end. “It’s what our country was built on. It’s what Jake believed in, even after everything he had seen. It’s what I believe in. He saw the worst of the worst every day but still had so much love in his heart. He was true and loyal. We all need to show each other love. Lift each other up. It’s the only way to stop this unconscionable madness.”