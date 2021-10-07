GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A deputy from Grundy County was shot Thursday in a traffic stop, authorities said.
NBC Chicago reports the shooting occurred in Mazon, about 8 miles south of Morris. It was reported before 6 p.m.
The sheriff's office said the deputy is in stable condition.
There is no information available at this time about the whereabouts of the suspect or a description.
