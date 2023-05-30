Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB, has scheduled two-days of hearings into the February 3, 2023 Ohio derailment of Norfolk Southern train 32N. The same train passed through Decatur and Bement, Illinois the previous evening.
The hearings will take place at a high school in the town of East Palestine, Ohio where the derailment occurred. The hearings are scheduled for June 22 & 23, 2023.
The NTSB has previously reported an overheated wheel bearing may have caused the derailment. The NTSB hopes to have a final report into the cause by early 2024. The NTSB is also looking into whether pressure relief valves on derailed tankers functioned properly. Those tankers contained toxic vinyl chloride.
In an April 7, 2023 letter to U.S. Senator Charles Schumer the NTSB indicated some data it was seeking regarding the derailment may have been lost writing:
“In the East Palestine derailment, the locomotive was equipped with an inward-facing camera. However, since the locomotive was put back in service following the accident, its data was overwritten. That means the recorder only provided about 15 minutes of data before the derailment and 5 minutes after.”
The NTSB is calling on Congress to require inboard cameras which record video and audio on all Class 1 freight railroads. Those recorders would have to have the capability of 12 hours of continuous recording. The recorders would have to be crash-and-fire-hardened to protect data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.