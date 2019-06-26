"When we got together, having a natural child wasn't going to be something that worked out for us," Troy says.
The Pipers first adopted Nolan, who has Cerebral Palsy.
"Nolan was tossed in a wild dog feeding field, where people throw their trash for wild dogs to eat," Jocelyn says. "With how significant his needs were, if he wasn't adopted sooner rather than later, he was going to be moved and institutionalized."
While going through Nolan's file, another child sparked their interest.
"In Nolan's paperwork there was mention of this little boy," Jocelyn says. "This little boy would choose to stay inside with Nolan, rather than go outside with the other kids."
Francis was Nolan's best friend in the orphanage, and the Pipers just couldn't say no.
"It wasn't my plan to adopt again, but there was no question," Troy says. "[Nolan] already has kind of a built in big brother out there, lets go get him."
With the finical burden of adoption, the family was unsure they would be able to adopt a second child. That's where the Gift of Adoption stepped in. The organization was able to give money to the family to finalize Francis' adoption and reunite the two.
"It doesn't take someone special. It's not a special gift you have. You just have to open your home," Troy says. "People see us at a restaurant or at the store and say, 'God bless you,' and we are like, you don't understand the blessing is ours."
The Pipers hope their story will inspire other to adopt children with special needs.