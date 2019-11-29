FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Black Friday shoppers were lined up outside Menards in Forsyth early Friday morning.
The line wrapped around the building as dozen's waited to get inside and grab the latest deals.
Many make Black Friday shopping a family tradition. For Rose Myers, she has been at the front of the line at Menards for the past 5 years. After meeting a group shopping a few years ago, they make it a tradition to always been at the front for when the doors open.
"We just became friends and we've been sitting up here this whole time," Myers said. "My cousin came from Arkansas this year so we're here together."
Myers said since her grandchildren are getting older she doesn't have a list of things to buy anymore, instead she just comes in the for the little things, like the $1 blankets.
"I really don't have a list because all of my grand kids are getting older so now I just like to shop for fun stuff."
Myers wasn't the only one in line at Menards, Crystal Reed and Aspen Guncan had been outside the store since 2:30AM. Despite the cold weather and rain, they said it's a tradition and something they look forward too with their family.
"I think family is everything and I think all families should shop together and do stuff together and it does bring you family together when you shop together," said Reed.
Menards is helping give back to the community this year. They have a box set up at the front of the store to collect toys for WAND's Toys for Tot's Drive next Friday.