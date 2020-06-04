DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – It appears Macon County may push ahead with a ballot recount to determine the final outcome of the 2018 race for sheriff despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Two sources tell WAND News the recount could start on Tuesday of next week. Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner told WAND late Thursday afternoon his office should know by Friday afternoon if the recount will take place next week. The governors order to limit the number of people in a single location would have to be followed. A tough task considering there are an estimated 40,000 ballots that will take many days to count by hand.
Republican Jim Root appeared to have won on election night 2018 by 99 votes. But when the final votes were tallied Democrat Tony Brown appeared to have won by a single vote. He was sworn into a four-year term in December 2018 and has served as sheriff since.
The governors reopen plan strictly limits public gatherings. Should the recount be held off until after the July 4th holiday the region should be moved into phase 4 of the plan which would increase the number of people permitted in one location. Under the current phase three guidelines few members of the public or media would be permitted to observe the recount if any.
The sources WAND News spoke with say lawyers were to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss a possible delay of the recount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.