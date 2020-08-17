SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A detached garage at the Springfield Police Academy was destroyed in a Monday fire.
Crews responded at 1:08 p.m. to the building, located at 3501 Color Plant Road in Springfield, and found the structure heavily involved.
Responders were on the scene for about 45 minutes. Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne said nearby buildings were threatened but not damaged in the fire.
Reyne said a parked riding mower backfired, causing the fire to start. The cause was ruled accidental.
There were no injuries. Animals at a nearby kennel were not harmed.
