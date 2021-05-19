SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to a detached garage fire Wednesday evening in Springfield.
Crews said the fire is at an address in the 3600 block of E. South Grand Ave. The structure was full of firewood.
Firefighters used a hydrant to begin an attack on the fire.
It's unclear at this time if there were any injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.